Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $241.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

