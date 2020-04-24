Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $126.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSPR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,538. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.