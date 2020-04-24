Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chubb Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2020 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $102.55. 948,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

