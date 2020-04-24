Pivot Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $107,390.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

