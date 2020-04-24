PolySwarm Tops One Day Volume of $11,070.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $11,070.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

