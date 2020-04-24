PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $837.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,560.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.02505225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.03176961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00594329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00806960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00074600 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00585217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,783,840 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.