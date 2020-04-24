Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLPC. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

