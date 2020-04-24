Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRMW opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

