PRiVCY Price Down 43% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $19,976.34 and $3.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 43% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040855 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.