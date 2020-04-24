Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

