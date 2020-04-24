Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $530,382.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,669,156,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,932,098 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

