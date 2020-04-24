ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.51% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of CLIX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

