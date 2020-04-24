Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.42. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $83.07 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

