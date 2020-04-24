Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

PROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.