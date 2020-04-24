Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Cut by Analyst

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TACO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. 45,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,900. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,911 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 772,585 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 658,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 349,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

