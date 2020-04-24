Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Increased by William Blair

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. 364,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.