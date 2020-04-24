Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. 56,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.