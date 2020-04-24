Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fair Isaac Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.00.

NYSE:FICO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.36. 43,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.87. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total transaction of $5,071,184.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock valued at $34,189,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

