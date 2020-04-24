Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 41,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,618. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

