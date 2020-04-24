Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMA. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Comerica stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.