Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 348,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

