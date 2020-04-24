Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.