Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

APH traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 318,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,820. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.