Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 1,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,149. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BancFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

