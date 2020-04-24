Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

