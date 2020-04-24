Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Decreased by Analyst

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.