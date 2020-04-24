Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Decreased by Analyst

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

FFBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 18.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

