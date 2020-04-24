Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered by Analyst

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 321,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

