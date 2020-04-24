Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raised by Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNTY. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,218. The company has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

