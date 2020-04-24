Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.40 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.44.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $702.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,578. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

