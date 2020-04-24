Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

