Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Wedbush

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

WWW traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.