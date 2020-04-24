Quant (QNT) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Quant token can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00072382 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and $2.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00420766 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 159.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010700 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004386 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

