Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $118,350.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $118,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $124,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $175,435.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 169.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

