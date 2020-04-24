Raiden Network Token Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $623,844.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006056 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

