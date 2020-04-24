Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 4,600 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,923,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.