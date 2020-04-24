Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 49,200 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 948,834 shares of company stock valued at $69,226,094. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

