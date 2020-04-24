Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 284,200 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 329.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

