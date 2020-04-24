Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $335.83 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

