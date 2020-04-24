Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,598 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.