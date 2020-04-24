Raymond James & Associates Sells 454,888 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 454,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

NYSE LYB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

