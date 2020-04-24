Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of CP traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $225.94. 9,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $325,118,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

