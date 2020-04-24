Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Position Lessened by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $49.32 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

