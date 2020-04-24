Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sensata Technologies (ST)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2020 – Sensata Technologies is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $55.00 to $38.00.

4/13/2020 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

