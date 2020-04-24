Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sharp (SHCAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) recently:

4/21/2020 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. "

4/18/2020 – Sharp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – Sharp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Sharp Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 176.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

