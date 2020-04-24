Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swisscom (SCMWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY):

4/22/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/10/2020 – Swisscom had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2020 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Swisscom AG has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

