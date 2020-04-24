Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2020 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Xcel Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Xcel Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 1,051,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,958,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

