Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business. It continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation and favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile and keeps the combined ratio under pressure. Higher expenses can also put a strain on margin expansion.”

4/8/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

4/6/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

