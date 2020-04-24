Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently:

4/23/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

4/2/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

3/25/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

3/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$34.00 to C$14.00.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$47.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

3/12/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$32.00.

3/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$25.00.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

3/4/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

