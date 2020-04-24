Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

4/23/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

4/14/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/9/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$5.00.

4/3/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00.

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00.

3/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$6.50.

3/4/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.38 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

